The Bellarmine Knights (0-3) meet the Louisville Cardinals (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Top Players (2022-23)

El Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jae'Lyn Withers: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Mike James: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK JJ Traynor: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Louisville vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 340th 63.9 Points Scored 66.3 316th 324th 75.8 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 288th 29.8 Rebounds 26.6 361st 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8 104th 361st 9.3 Assists 14.2 95th 327th 13.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

