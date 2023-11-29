The Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This game is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPNU.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPNU

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 54.6 the Rebels give up.

Louisville is 6-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.

Ole Miss has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Rebels average 68.9 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 60.1 the Cardinals allow.

When Ole Miss scores more than 60.1 points, it is 3-1.

Louisville is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

The Rebels shoot 41.3% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals' 46.4 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Rebels have conceded.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG%

12.1 PTS, 2 STL, 50.8 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

11.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Nina Rickards: 9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 59.5 FG% Sydney Taylor: 12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

12 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Nyla Harris: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 58.5 FG%

