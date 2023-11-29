The Morehead State Eagles (4-3) battle the Austin Peay Governors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at F&M Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Morehead State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights

  • This season, Morehead State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Governors sit at 83rd.
  • The Eagles' 72.7 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 68.1 the Governors allow.
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, Morehead State is 3-1.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Morehead State scored more points at home (77.3 per game) than away (63.5) last season.
  • The Eagles allowed 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Morehead State made fewer treys on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.0%) than at home (37.0%) too.

Morehead State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Penn State L 74-51 Bryce Jordan Center
11/20/2023 @ Bellarmine W 64-51 Freedom Hall
11/22/2023 Midway W 94-53 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/29/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
12/3/2023 Chattanooga - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/10/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

