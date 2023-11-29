Wednesday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (2-1, 0-0 MVC) versus the Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Information

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Murray State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank 203rd 70.4 Points Scored 70.7 198th 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 62.7 21st 220th 31.2 Rebounds 33.0 101st 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.3 157th 40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

