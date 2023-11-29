The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) are favored (-3.5) to extend a six-game winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Murray State vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -3.5 138.5

Racers Betting Records & Stats

Murray State has combined with its opponents to score more than 138.5 points in three of four games this season.

The average total for Murray State's games this season has been 150.8, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Murray State is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Murray State was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Racers have played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Murray State has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Murray State vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 66.7% 75.5 153.1 67.7 140.9 137.5 Murray State 3 75% 77.6 153.1 73.2 140.9 144.8

Additional Murray State Insights & Trends

The Braves' record against the spread in MVC action last year was 14-9-0.

The Racers put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 67.7 the Braves allow to opponents.

Murray State is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 67.7 points.

Murray State vs. Bradley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-1-0 3-1 5-1-0 Murray State 1-3-0 1-0 3-1-0

Murray State vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Murray State 15-1 Home Record 11-2 8-5 Away Record 3-11 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

