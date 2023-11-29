How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- The Norse are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 313th.
- The Norse score 72.5 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials give up.
- Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).
- In home games, the Norse gave up 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than on the road (63.8).
- At home, Northern Kentucky drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 88-73
|Truist Arena
|11/25/2023
|LIU
|W 72-64
|Truist Arena
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois State
|-
|Redbird Arena
