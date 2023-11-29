The Northern Kentucky Norse (3-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Robert Morris Colonials (2-4, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Truist Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Kentucky vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Colonials have allowed to their opponents (47%).

The Norse are the 327th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials rank 313th.

The Norse score 72.5 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 72.8 the Colonials give up.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (63.3).

In home games, the Norse gave up 2.2 fewer points per game (61.6) than on the road (63.8).

At home, Northern Kentucky drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It owned the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule