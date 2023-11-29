The New York Rangers (15-4-1) are favored at home (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, +170 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on TNT and Max.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- New York's 20 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.
- The Rangers are 12-3 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Red Wings have been the underdog 16 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of the time).
- Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +170 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|7-3
|6-3-1
|6.1
|3.6
|2.7
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.6
|2.7
|7
|26.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|6-4
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.4
|2.8
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.4
|2.8
|7
|14.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-2
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-4
|Puck Line Covers
|6
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.