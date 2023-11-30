Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Boone County, Kentucky today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boone County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highlands High School at Boone County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Florence, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.