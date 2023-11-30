Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bourbon County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Bourbon County, Kentucky today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bourbon County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bourbon County High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.