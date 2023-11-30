Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bullitt County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Bullitt County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bullitt County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grayson County High School at Bullitt Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Shepherdsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
