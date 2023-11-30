Going into their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5), the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will be monitoring six players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 30 at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys head into the matchup after winning 45-10 over the Washington Commanders in their last outing on November 23.

Their last time out, the Seahawks lost 31-13 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rico Dowdle RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Micah Parsons LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dante Fowler Jr. DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jayron Kearse S Back Limited Participation In Practice Tyrus Wheat DE Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice Mazi Smith DT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful D'Wayne Eskridge WR Ribs Questionable Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Phil Haynes OG Toe Out Will Dissly TE Hip Questionable Leonard Williams DL Ankle Questionable Derick Hall OLB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 377.6 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 276.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Cowboys have been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank best in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (fourth-best with 262.4 passing yards per game) and passing defense (second-best with 167.2 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Dallas is averaging 115.3 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 13th, allowing 109.1 rushing yards per contest.

The Cowboys have the fifth-best turnover margin in the league at +7, forcing 17 turnovers (12th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (third in NFL).

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are putting up 317.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (21st-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 348.5 total yards per game (23rd-ranked).

From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are putting up 20.8 points per game (18th-ranked). They rank 22nd in the NFL on defense (22.6 points surrendered per game).

In terms of passing, the Seahawks rank 17th in the NFL (221.8 passing yards per game) and 22nd defensively (230.7 passing yards allowed per game).

In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 26th in the NFL on offense (95.8 rushing yards per game) and 21st on the other side of the ball (117.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 15 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (11th in NFL) this season, the Seahawks rank 12th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-9)

Cowboys (-9) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340)

Cowboys (-450), Seahawks (+340) Total: 47.5 points

