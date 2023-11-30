On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in eight of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • Forsberg has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have conceded 76 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

