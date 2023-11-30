Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Jefferson County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Traditional High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kentucky School For The Deaf at Fairdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beth Haven Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler Traditional High School at Massac County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Metropolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
