A pair of hot squads square off when the LSU Tigers (7-1) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Hokies, victors in four in a row.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: ESPN

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hokies score an average of 80.3 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 63.5 the Tigers allow.

Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

LSU has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 80.3 points.

The 95.3 points per game the Tigers average are 37.0 more points than the Hokies allow (58.3).

When LSU totals more than 58.3 points, it is 7-1.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 95.3 points.

The Tigers are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Hokies concede to opponents (35.2%).

The Hokies' 49.3 shooting percentage from the field is 12.6 higher than the Tigers have given up.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66.0 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Texas Southern W 106-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center 11/24/2023 Niagara W 99-65 John Gray Gymnasium 11/25/2023 Virginia W 76-73 John Gray Gymnasium 11/30/2023 Virginia Tech - Pete Maravich Assembly Center 12/10/2023 Louisiana - Pete Maravich Assembly Center 12/12/2023 McNeese - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Virginia Tech Schedule