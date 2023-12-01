If you reside in Daviess County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daviess County High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Whitesville, KY

Whitesville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Apollo High School at Union County High School