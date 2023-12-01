Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you reside in Daviess County, Kentucky and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daviess County High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Whitesville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School at Male High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apollo High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
