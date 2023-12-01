Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Greenup County, Kentucky, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Pikeville High School at Raceland Worthington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
