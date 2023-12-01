Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
The Dallas Mavericks (11-6) are welcoming in the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) for a contest between Southwest Division foes at American Airlines Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-10.5)
|228.5
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|Mavericks (-10)
|229
|-500
|+385
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks have a +24 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 119.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 118.1 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (posting 105.6 points per game, 29th in league, while allowing 112.7 per outing, 14th in NBA) and have a -121 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 225.1 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 2.3 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Dallas has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has covered six times in 17 chances against the spread this year.
Grizzlies Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Desmond Bane
|22.5
|-120
|23.2
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|19.5
|-118
|19.5
Grizzlies and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1100
|-
