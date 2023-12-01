Southwest Division opponents meet when the Dallas Mavericks (11-6) host the Memphis Grizzlies (4-13) at American Airlines Center on December 1, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points fewer than the 49.3% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Memphis has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Grizzlies put up 12.5 fewer points per game (105.6) than the Mavericks give up (118.1).

When it scores more than 118.1 points, Memphis is 1-1.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies put up fewer points per game at home (103.6) than on the road (107.9), but also allow fewer at home (111.2) than away (114.4).

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 23.3 assists per game, 1.8 less than on the road (25.1).

Grizzlies Injuries