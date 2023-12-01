Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center on Friday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's prop bet for Bane is 23.5 points, 0.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's over/under (6.5).

Bane has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Bane gear at Fanatics!

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has recorded 19.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -104)

Doncic has recorded 31.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (eight) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 7.9 assists per game, 0.6 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Doncic has hit 3.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Kyrie Irving Props

PTS REB 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 26.5-point over/under for Kyrie Irving on Friday is 1.9 higher than his season scoring average (24.6).

His rebounding average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Irving's assists average -- 5.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Friday's over/under (4.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.