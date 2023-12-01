Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hardin County, Kentucky today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Hardin High School at Caverna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Horse Cave, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.