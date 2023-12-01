How to Watch the Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-2) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Murray State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Murray State vs. Southern Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Racers score an average of 95.0 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 70.4 the Screaming Eagles allow.
- Murray State is 3-2 when it scores more than 70.4 points.
- Southern Indiana has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 95.0 points.
- The 67.6 points per game the Screaming Eagles put up are 14.4 fewer points than the Racers give up (82.0).
- This season the Screaming Eagles are shooting 43.0% from the field, 4.2% lower than the Racers give up.
- The Racers' 46.0 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Screaming Eagles have given up.
Murray State Leaders
- Katelyn Young: 16.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Hannah McKay: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Ava Learn: 13.6 PTS, 59.6 FG%
- Haven Ford: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Zoe Stewart: 11.6 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
Murray State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 112-79
|Assembly Hall
|11/21/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/28/2023
|UT Martin
|W 88-75
|CFSB Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|CFSB Center
