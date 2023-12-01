MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are three games featuring a MVC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the Murray State Racers versus the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tulane Green Wave at Missouri State Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UIC Flames at Omaha Mavericks
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|-
|Murray State Racers at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.