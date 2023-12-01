Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Taylor County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern High School at Campbellsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Campbellsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.