How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Ball State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will host the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- Bellarmine has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.
- The Knights score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Bellarmine has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 away.
- The Knights allowed 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.
- At home, Bellarmine made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Midway
|W 77-56
|Freedom Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 62-58
|WVU Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 73-68
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|-
|Freedom Hall
