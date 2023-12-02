The Ball State Cardinals (5-2) will host the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

Bellarmine has compiled a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Knights are the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 146th.

The Knights score an average of 66.9 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 65.0 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bellarmine scored 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.2 away.

The Knights allowed 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

At home, Bellarmine made 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.0 more than it averaged away (7.2). Bellarmine's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.8%) than away (33.2%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule