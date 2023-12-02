Saturday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Bellarmine Knights (2-6) taking on the Ball State Cardinals (5-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 win for Bellarmine, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bellarmine 72, Ball State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bellarmine (-2.2)

Bellarmine (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.1

Ball State's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Bellarmine's is 4-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cardinals are 2-3-0 and the Knights are 4-3-0.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights put up 66.9 points per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per contest (175th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Bellarmine pulls down 27.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 7.4 boards per game.

Bellarmine makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Bellarmine has won the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 10.6 (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (147th in college basketball).

