The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) face the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Jalin Anderson: 15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Basheer Jihad: 16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Davion Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Trent Middleton: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ball State Top Players (2022-23)

Payton Sparks: 13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Jarron Coleman: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Demarius Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaylin Sellers: 13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Pearson: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Ball State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 64th 76.4 Points Scored 66.3 316th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 26.6 361st 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8 104th 163rd 13.2 Assists 14.2 95th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 10.5 44th

