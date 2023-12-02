How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Wofford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (5-3) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bellarmine vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison
- The Knights score an average of 60.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 60.0 the Terriers give up to opponents.
- Bellarmine has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 60.0 points.
- Wofford's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Terriers average 68.6 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 94.2 the Knights give up.
- This year the Terriers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights give up.
Bellarmine Leaders
- Hope Sivori: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
- Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
- Miyah Brown: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG%
- Cam Browning: 8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 111-33
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|L 108-78
|CFSB Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Evansville
|W 64-58
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Knights Hall
|12/9/2023
|Asbury
|-
|Knights Hall
