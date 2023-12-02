The Wofford Terriers (5-3) aim to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 60.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 60.0 the Terriers give up to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 60.0 points.

Wofford's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 60.8 points.

The Terriers average 68.6 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 94.2 the Knights give up.

This year the Terriers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights give up.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hope Sivori: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.8 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Hayley Harrison: 12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)

12.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20) Miyah Brown: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 47.2 FG% Cam Browning: 8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

Bellarmine Schedule