Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Boone County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boone County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boone County High School at Tates Creek High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2

2:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton-Verona High School at Marion County High School