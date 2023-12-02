Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Butler County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Butler County High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
