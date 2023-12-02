Player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Desmond Bane and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on Saturday (tipping at 9:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

AZFamily and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Bane is averaging 23.6 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 higher than Saturday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's prop bet (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 18.6 points per game average is 0.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 30.5 points prop total set for Durant on Saturday is 0.7 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (31.2).

His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.8 assists per game this year, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.