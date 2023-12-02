The Phoenix Suns (11-8) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday at Footprint Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies were victorious in their most recent game against the Mavericks, 108-94, on Friday. Desmond Bane starred with 30 points, and also had four boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 4 5 1 2 4 Jaylen Nowell 19 4 1 1 0 2 Santi Aldama 17 12 3 1 1 1

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 23.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in league).

Jackson adds 18.6 points per game, plus 6 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Grizzlies get 14.5 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.3 boards and 2 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 8.4 points per game from David Roddy, plus 4.1 boards and 1.1 assists.

Ziaire Williams gets the Grizzlies 8.7 points, 4.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 22.4 4.1 6.3 0.9 0.5 3.4 Santi Aldama 15.5 6.2 2.1 0.5 0.7 1.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.6 5.1 1.4 0.7 1.6 0.8 Bismack Biyombo 7.5 7.2 2.3 0.5 1.3 0 David Roddy 8.6 4.4 1.1 0.8 0.5 1.2

