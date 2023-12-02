The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 51.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Kentucky shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Seahawks are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 123rd.
  • The Wildcats average 94.4 points per game, 21.8 more points than the 72.6 the Seahawks allow.
  • Kentucky has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kentucky put up 78.4 points per game last season at home, which was seven more points than it averaged away from home (71.4).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than when playing on the road (70.9).
  • Kentucky sunk 6.6 threes per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged in away games (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) W 95-73 Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center
12/16/2023 North Carolina - State Farm Arena

