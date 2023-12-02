The No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Wildcats are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -18.5 153.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Kentucky's games this year have an average total of 166.7, 13.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -2000 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 5 71.4% 94.4 177.3 72.3 144.9 149.9 UNC Wilmington 1 20% 82.9 177.3 72.6 144.9 143.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 21.8 more points per game (94.4) than the Seahawks allow (72.6).

Kentucky has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 4-3-0 1-2 5-2-0 UNC Wilmington 2-3-0 0-0 3-2-0

Kentucky vs. UNC Wilmington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kentucky UNC Wilmington 14-4 Home Record 11-3 6-3 Away Record 8-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-8-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

