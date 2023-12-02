The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Norse are the 323rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 333rd.

The Norse record 73.1 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 77.8 the Jaguars give up.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).

The Norse ceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in road games.

In home games, Northern Kentucky made 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).

