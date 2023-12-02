The Northern Kentucky Norse (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the IUPUI Jaguars (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Norse make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Jaguars have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
  • The Norse are the 323rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 333rd.
  • The Norse record 73.1 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 77.8 the Jaguars give up.
  • Northern Kentucky has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Kentucky averaged 72.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (63.3).
  • The Norse ceded 61.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.8 in road games.
  • In home games, Northern Kentucky made 0.2 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (8.6). It had the same three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 88-73 Truist Arena
11/25/2023 LIU W 72-64 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 @ IUPUI - Indiana Farmers Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Illinois State - Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 Akron - Truist Arena

