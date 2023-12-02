How to Watch the Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will look to continue a six-game winning run when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.
Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings put up an average of 81 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 77.6 the Norse allow to opponents.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 77.6 points.
- Northern Kentucky is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 81 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Norse score are 6.8 more points than the Vikings allow (60.6).
- Northern Kentucky is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Cleveland State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Norse are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings allow to opponents (38.1%).
- The Vikings' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 6.1 higher than the Norse have given up.
Northern Kentucky Leaders
- Carter McCray: 13.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 47.4 FG%
- Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 15.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%
- Macey Blevins: 11.2 PTS, 37 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Allison Basye: 8 PTS, 51.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Noelle Hubert: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Marshall
|W 76-66
|Truist Arena
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 88-57
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 63-47
|Ocean Center
|12/2/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/9/2023
|Kentucky State
|-
|Truist Arena
