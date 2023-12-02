Saturday's Horizon League slate includes the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meeting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Game Information

Northern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Marques Warrick: 18.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

IUPUI Rank IUPUI AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 67.8 276th 337th 76.8 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th 356th 4.6 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 319th 11.2 Assists 13.4 150th 355th 15.1 Turnovers 10.6 51st

