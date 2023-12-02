Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Perry County, Kentucky has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Perry County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cordia High School at Bryan Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
