How to Watch the Predators vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Follow the action on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Rangers attempt to knock off the Predators.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Predators Prediction
|Rangers vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|Predators
|4-1 NAS
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 72 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- The Predators have 71 goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|22
|12
|15
|27
|25
|13
|66.7%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|22
|10
|9
|19
|7
|23
|54.1%
|Roman Josi
|22
|4
|12
|16
|15
|5
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|22
|3
|13
|16
|16
|3
|44.4%
|Luke Evangelista
|21
|3
|10
|13
|20
|11
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 51 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank second.
- The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 69 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 35 goals during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|21
|12
|18
|30
|12
|8
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|21
|13
|7
|20
|11
|5
|29.2%
|Vincent Trocheck
|21
|5
|13
|18
|9
|13
|63.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|21
|5
|11
|16
|10
|11
|56.3%
|Erik Gustafsson
|21
|3
|12
|15
|11
|10
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.