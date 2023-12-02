Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Scott County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Scott County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pineville High School at Scott County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Georgetown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
