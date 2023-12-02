Saturday's college basketball slate includes three games with SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Ole Miss Rebels playing the Southern Miss Eagles.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Gators at Marshall Thundering Herd 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Missouri Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 SEC Network + Ole Miss Rebels at Southern Miss Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!