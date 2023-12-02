Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday college basketball schedule that has a lot of compelling contests, the Michigan Wolverines versus the Harvard Crimson is a game to catch.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Florida Ospreys vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reitz Arena
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana State Sycamores vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: McGuirk Arena
- Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Central Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Gators vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cam Henderson Center
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
How to Watch Florida vs. Marshall
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch Charlotte vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls vs. Stony Brook Seawolves
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Location: Stony Brook, New York
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Stony Brook
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Whittemore Center
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch Cent. Conn. St. vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: HTC Center
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.