How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at E. A. Diddle Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Colonels are shooting 45.8% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.4% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Colonels are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Hilltoppers sit at 75th.
- The Colonels' 91.2 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 74.4 the Hilltoppers allow.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Eastern Kentucky put up more points at home (86.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Colonels conceded 69.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.9.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (10.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (31.5%) than at home (35.9%) as well.
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UT Martin
|L 80-74
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|L 76-64
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/27/2023
|Troy
|W 77-76
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
