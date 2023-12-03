Sunday's game that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3) against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-2) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 78, Eastern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-7.9)

Western Kentucky (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Western Kentucky is 1-1-0 against the spread, while Eastern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 0-3-0. The Hilltoppers are 1-1-0 and the Colonels are 0-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 91.2 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and allowing 75.8 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and have a +77 scoring differential.

Eastern Kentucky grabs 44.8 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 36 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.8 boards per game.

Eastern Kentucky knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.6. It shoots 32.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.2%.

Eastern Kentucky has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (158th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.