Sunday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) matching up at Memorial Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-59 victory for heavily favored Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wildcats earned an 83-81 win against Boston College.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 73, Tennessee Tech 59

Other SEC Predictions

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Boston College Eagles on November 30, the Wildcats secured their signature win of the season, an 83-81 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Kentucky is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

83-81 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 30

74-66 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 172) on November 7

82-54 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 11

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG%

13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 59.7 FG% Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

14.0 PTS, 34.7 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG%

9.9 PTS, 42.0 FG% Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG% Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -74 scoring differential, falling short by 9.2 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game to rank 243rd in college basketball and are giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball.

