With the Tennessee Titans playing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kyle Philips a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips' 19 targets have led to 13 receptions for 166 yards (23.7 per game).

Philips, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 3 61 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 10 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 1 -3 0

