On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Michael McCarron going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • In two of 14 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.
  • McCarron has zero points on the power play.
  • McCarron averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

