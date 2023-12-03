How to Watch Morehead State vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Morehead State Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Mocs' opponents have made.
- In games Morehead State shoots better than 39.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Eagles are the 47th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs rank 25th.
- The Eagles average only 4.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Mocs allow (66.4).
- When Morehead State puts up more than 66.4 points, it is 3-1.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Morehead State performed better in home games last season, scoring 77.3 points per game, compared to 63.5 per game in away games.
- At home, the Eagles surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (61.8) than when playing on the road (71.3).
- At home, Morehead State made 0.7 more three-pointers per game (7.9) than on the road (7.2). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (33.0%).
Morehead State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 64-51
|Freedom Hall
|11/22/2023
|Midway
|W 94-53
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Austin Peay
|W 61-50
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/14/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
