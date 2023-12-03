Sunday's contest between the Morehead State Eagles (5-3) and Chattanooga Mocs (5-2) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Morehead State securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Morehead State vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 70, Chattanooga 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-1.1)

Morehead State (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Both Morehead State and Chattanooga are 3-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 3-3-0 and the Mocs are 2-4-0.

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 71.3 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball while allowing 65.8 per contest to rank 82nd in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential overall.

Morehead State grabs 37.3 rebounds per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 25.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.9 boards per game.

Morehead State knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (161st in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game while shooting 32.0%.

The Eagles average 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (187th in college basketball), and allow 87.0 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

Morehead State has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (328th in college basketball play), 3.6 more than the 10.8 it forces on average (280th in college basketball).

