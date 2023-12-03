The Morehead State Eagles (3-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 54.6 points per game are 14.4 fewer points than the 69 the Eagles give up.

The 70.9 points per game the Eagles put up are 15.3 more points than the Buccaneers give up (55.6).

Morehead State has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 55.6 points.

East Tennessee State is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 70.9 points.

The Eagles shoot 43.1% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Buccaneers concede defensively.

The Buccaneers shoot 35.3% from the field, 5.8% lower than the Eagles allow.

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

9.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 49 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Veronica Charles: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 33.8 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Blessing King: 5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG%

5.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 62.1 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%

8.3 PTS, 50 FG% Melissa Secchiaroli: 11.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

Morehead State Schedule