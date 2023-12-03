The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) will host the Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Redbirds have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Murray State has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.2% from the field.

The Racers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Redbirds sit at 187th.

The Racers' 77.8 points per game are 11.9 more points than the 65.9 the Redbirds give up to opponents.

Murray State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Murray State scored 7.7 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (65.9).

The Racers conceded fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than away (77.8) last season.

At home, Murray State sunk 5.8 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (6.4). Murray State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than on the road (34.1%) too.

Murray State Upcoming Schedule